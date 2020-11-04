REGINA -- A young woman has died after being struck Wednesday morning by a City of Regina excavator while attempting to cross Albert Street.

Police said in a news release the incident took place at the 4500 block of Albert Street at 7:43 a.m. on Wednesday. EMS confirmed the woman, 21, was dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the excavator was travelling in the southbound curb lane while the pedestrian was attempting to cross Albert Street.

Police said the excavator carried on for some distance, with the driver possibly unaware the collision had occurred.

In a news release, the City of Regina offered condolences to the family of the woman who died.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones impacted by this tragedy," the city said. "No words can describe how difficult this situation will be for all those impacted."

Police and other Emerg workers are in the 4500 block of Albert Street for a fatal motor vehicle collision. No further details available at the moment, but please avoid the area on your morning commute. More to follow. — Regina Police (@reginapolice) November 4, 2020

Police said a city employee was driving the excavator, which is a large earth-moving vehicle.

Officers have notified the family of her death. Her name will not be released, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, police had asked drivers to avoid the area for a short time while it was blocked off for the investigation.

The city said it's co-operating and can't comment further as the investigation is ongoing.