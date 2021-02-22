REGINA -- A 52 year-old man is dead following a collision on the White Bear First Nation on Sunday.

Highway #9 was shut down for several hours north of the Bear Claw Casino and Hotel after the collision while RCMP from Carlyle were gathering evidence.

The truck was travelling south on Highway #9 when it allegedly struck the pedestrian who was walking in the southbound lane. The driver, 26, stopped and attempted to save the man’s life until first responders arrived. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor.

The collision is still under investigation and the road has reopened to traffic.