REGINA -- Pense has been selected as one of the top four communities that are competing to win the Kraft Hockeyville title in 2020.

The communities are competing for $250,000 in rink upgrades and the chance to host an NHL game.

Pense, located between Regina and Moose Jaw, has been looking to replace the piping system underneath the ice in the community rink. If the system breaks, a full season of hockey could be lost.

The other communities in the running include Saint-Félicien, Que., Tyne Valley, P.E.I., and Twillingate, N.L.

Finalists who don’t win will be awarded $25,000 each for arena upgrades and $10,000 each for new hockey equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

With COVID-19, Kraft Hockeyville organizers are encouraging communities to rally virtually instead of coming together in large groups.

Canadian residents, 13 and older, can vote for their favourite community online at krafthockeyville.ca. Voting closes on Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. CT.