

The Canadian Press





Suncor says a fuel-supply shortage that left some of its Petro-Canada stations in western Canada without gasoline should clear up in the next few days.

Stations began running out of fuel two weeks ago in Edmonton and Calgary, followed by some Petro-Can outlets in Saskatchewan , Manitoba and B-C.

A spokeswoman says Suncor's big Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down for regular spring maintenance.