Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available as booster dose for Sask. kids aged 5-11
Children aged five to 11 in Saskatchewan are now eligible to receive the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a first or additional booster, as of Monday.
Kids in that age group can get the bivalent vaccine as a booster dose four months following their first series of shots, or four months after their original vaccine booster dose, according to the province.
Additionally, children aged 12-17 can now receive the Novavax Nuvaxovid vaccine for their primary series and booster dose.
The protein-based vaccine has been available to residents 18 years and older since April 2022.
The Government of Saskatchewan said mRNA vaccines – Moderna and Pfizer – are the recommended shots for all residents.
Both vaccines will only be available through select Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) public health clinics due to limited supply.
Vaccinations can be booked online through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
