Phone scam claims recipient close contact of someone with monkeypox: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising residents of a phone scam claiming the recipient is a close contact to someone with monkeypox.
On social media posts, the SHA said if prompted by the caller to press a number, hang up and do not press any numbers.
The SHA said there is no known case of monekypox in the province.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
'Help us save ourselves': Ukraine MP's message to allies
A Ukraine member of parliament is pleading with the world to give her country weapons, air force protection systems and wide-range missiles, asking allies to 'help us save ourselves.'
Testimony: What actor Kevin Spacey said at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
Hundreds of health experts concerned about hypertension awareness, as high blood pressure cases rise amongst Canadians
Hundreds of health-care professionals say they are concerned about education on the risks of high blood pressure, as nearly eight million Canadians have been diagnosed with it.
Saskatoon mayor in support of drag story time event
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark spoke out in support of Sunday's Reading With Royalty event at the Nutrien Wonderhub.
-
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
-
Saskatoon sees 'Soaring growth after a long stagnation': Conference Board
Saskatoon’s economy outpaced every major Canadian city this year, according to the October report from the Conference Board of Canada.
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
-
Man charged after teenager sexually assaulted: police
A 56-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl this summer.
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
-
Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end
So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.
-
MacEwan University's women's soccer team forfeits 9 wins after fielding ineligible player
The nationally ranked and defending national champion Griffins wrapped up the regular season on Sunday in first place in the Prairie division with 12 wins and two losses, but had the majority of their wins forfeited that day 'due to a misinterpretation of eligibility rules related to changes caused by pandemic disruptions.'
-
83-year-old pilot survives plane crash in northern Alberta
Police say the skill of an 83-year-old pilot saved his life in a plane crash. The pilot suffered minor physical injuries, but police say his skill in landing the plane during the incident saved his life.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
Multi-day career fairs targeting Ontario students aim to fill major gap in skilled trades workforce
The Ontario government is calling it a first — putting on five multi-day career fairs across the province this fall to attract young people into the skilled trades amid a massive shortage of workers in the professions.
BREAKING | Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
Wanted man cut off ankle bracelet months ago, Vancouver police say
A man who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet is now wanted Canada-wide for drug and firearm offences, Vancouver police say.
-
Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Vancouver Island family battles B.C. government over spelling of son's Indigenous name
A Campbell River, B.C., family's fight to officially register their son's Indigenous name with the province is heating up. Back in April, the couple spoke with CTV News when they were first trying to register their son's name with the B.C. government. But after months without a response, the couple has now taken the matter to the B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Redevelopment of Victoria's Capitol 6 Theatres site moves forward
A plan that would see the redevelopment of the Capitol 6 Theatres property in downtown Victoria is one step closer to reality.
-
BC Ferries cancels Nanaimo-Tsawwassen sailings due to engine trouble
Mechanical problems forced the cancellation of three BC Ferries sailings between Nanaimo, B.C., and Greater Vancouver on Tuesday.
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
Sault dental lab gets $200K for new technology
A dental lab in the Sault is getting almost $200,000 in provincial funding for some new equipment and technology.
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Regional chair candidate's share ideas for tackling homelessness
Days before Waterloo region residents head to the polls to select a new regional chair, the candidates running for the position are sharing their plans to tackle homelessness.
-
WATERLOO REGION VOTES
WATERLOO REGION VOTES | Big decision ahead for Cambridge voters
It has been a turbulent four years on council in Cambridge with several key issues diving politicians and the community.