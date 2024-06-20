Photos wanted: Tourism Sask. launches annual explore contest

Tourism Saskatchewan is asking those in the province to grab their cameras and try their best to capture the beauty of the “Land of Living Skies.”

The annual ExploreSask contest encourages amateur and professional photographers and videographers to submit their most striking content that captures the natural beauty of Saskatchewan.

Tourism Saskatchewan divides the submissions into six categories. They are:

People and Places: Described as “portraits of Saskatchewan people from all walks of life enjoying indoor and outdoor activities” and “places that portray the community spirit and liveliness of Saskatchewan cities and towns, cityscapes, local attractions and urban life.”

Prairie: Scenic photos of prairies regions and hidden treasures such as valleys, hills and badlands, other natural features displaying the province’s diverse geography in any season.

Wildlife: Pictures that showcase the province’s wild animals, birds and insects.

Winter: Scenes of winter. Anything from outdoor activities to wild snowy landscapes.

Woods and Water: Photos that feature Saskatchewan’s abundant lakes and rivers, as well as Saskatchewan’s diverse forests and trees, from lodge pole pine and aspen groves in the south to northern boreal forests.

Video: An edited piece or single shot video shot video (60 seconds max) of Saskatchewan wildlife, people, places and landscapes.

Prize-winning photographers in each category will receive a $500 Visa gift card.

The video category prize consists of a $1,000 Visa gift card.

The grand prize, selected from the five photography category winners, will win an additional $500 Visa gift card.

Contest rules and how to submit your entry can be found here.

The contest officially kicked off on June 17 and will run through Sept. 15, 2024.