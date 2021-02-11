YORKTON -- Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings, with wind chill values of -40 or colder expected to last until the end of the week.

When temperatures plummet, people are at risk of frostbites and hypothermia. Exposed skin can freeze within five to ten minutes.

The Canadian Red Cross issued health and safety tips on to help Saskatchewan residents stay warm during the prolonged deep freeze.

Georgiana Schuring, operations manager in emergency management with the Canadian Red Cross, said that bare skin in this temperature brings an element of danger.

“Look at what your clothing is, and make sure you can layer the clothing. You really need that sort of material that is closely knit to trap air pockets,” she said.

For those who have to be outside in the cold for longer periods of time, it is vital to keep an eye out for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

CTV Regina meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes said frostbite on your skin can feel like pain or numbness. She added there are a few questions you can ask if you are concerned about hypothermia.

“Are you shivering? Have you stopped shivering? Are you feeling lightheaded?” said Oakes.

Schuring said anyone suspected to have frostbite or hypothermia should seek immediate medical attention and warm up as quickly as possible.

She also said those who are trying to warm up should not to rub their hands together, as that can damage the skin.