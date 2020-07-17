REGINA -- A man who was wanted for confining and assaulting a woman has been arrested, according the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a release, RPS said 30-year-old Frederick James Norman Brass was arrested on Saturday without incident.

He will make his first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Monday, at 9:30 a.m. He is facing charges of robbery, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

A previous version of this story continues below.

A 30-year-old man is wanted on a warrant after a woman was reportedly confined against her will in a vehicle on Thursday evening.

In a release, Regina Police said officers were sent to the 6700 block of Dagliesh Dr. for a reported robbery and forcible confinement. When they arrived, a 28-year-old woman told police a man had robbed her of her vehicle. Police said she had visible injuries.

The suspect and the victim were reportedly travelling together in the victim’s car, when the suspect’s behaviour became erratic and violent towards her. The woman was allegedly threatened and forcibly confined in the vehicle. Police said the suspect also caused excessive damage to the vehicle.

The victim reportedly tried to flee the vehicle when it was stopped at a red light around 5:36 p.m. Police said the suspect grabbed her and pulled her back into the car. She told police she was eventually able to get away from the man, who drove away in her vehicle.

She then ran to a gas station in the 3600 block of Sherwood Dr. for help.

Police say her injuries are non-life threatening and did not require immediate medical attention.

The 30-year-old suspect, Frederick James Norman Brass, of Regina, is wanted in connection to this incident. He is described as being approximately five feet six inches tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs with a medium build; and short straight brown hair and blue eyes.

He has several tattoos including a cross on his left elbow, an outline of a cross on his right arm with the initials “F.H.” inside, a red lipstick kiss on his neck under his right ear with “R.I.P,” a name and lifespan dates in black cursive text and “One Life” in stylized cursive across his right forearm.

Anyone with information about Brass’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).