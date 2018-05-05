

CTV Regina





Regina police are seeking public assistance in an ongoing investigation following an armed robbery.

It happened on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. Police were called to a business in the 800 block of Argyle Street North.

The call that was made indicated the business had just been robbed by a man, who police say was believed to have a gun.

Police said in a press release that they had “limited details to describe the suspect,” but that the man demanded cash from staff in the business.

He then fled the scene before police arrived.

There were no injuries.

Regina police are asking anyone who may have seen a man on a bicycle or any suspicious activity in the area of the crime to contact them or Crime Stoppers.