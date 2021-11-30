Police called to Regina restaurant for incident involving Riders' player

REGINA -

A Saskatchewan Roughriders player was involved in an incident at a Regina restaurant where the police were called, according to the team.

In a news release, the Riders said defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy was with a party that created a disturbance at a restaurant on Sunday night.

“The club has looked into this matter and while the police were called to the establishment, Purifoy has not been charged with any wrongdoing related to the incident,” the club said in the release.

Purifoy and head coach Craig Dickenson will speak to the media on Tuesday morning.

The team said it will make no further comment on this matter after the media availability.

More details to come…