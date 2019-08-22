Regina police have charged six youths, five girls and one boy, with an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning. The accused are between 13 and 16 years of age.

At around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning police were called to the area of Elphinstone and 10 Avenue for a female youth who said she had been beaten up and robbed. RPS members determined the incident happened about 45 minutes prior in the 3500 block of 13 Ave. The victim said that a group of kids assaulted her and stole her phone, and that one of them had a gun.

The victim was taken to hospital.

While dealing with the initial robbery, police became aware of a second robbery that occurred at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of 14 Avenue and Retallack Street.

A woman, 20 and a girl, 15, were walking when they were approached by two girls and a boy. The victims say the boy pointed a gun at them, and then they were assaulted and robbed.

Three girls were found nearby and detained, and further investigation led police to two more girls and a boy in the 2200 block of Rae St.

Police seized a loaded, sawed-off rifle and have laid charged against six teenagers.