Police, EMS, respond to person hit by vehicle on Lewvan
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 11:19AM CST Last Updated Friday, January 3, 2020 11:34AM CST
REGINA -- Regina police and EMS responded to a person who was hit by a vehicle on Lewvan on Thursday evening.
According to the Regina Police Service, a call came in at 7:47 p.m. of a person who had been hit by a vehicle, just north of the intersection of Lewvan Drive and Seventh Avenue.
When police arrived, a 45 year-old man was laying in the northbound lane of Lewvan Drive, injured. Police say a bike was found nearby.
Police had the stretch of Lewvan blocked off while the scene was cleared. The man was transported to hospital by EMS.
Police continue to investigate.