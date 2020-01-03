REGINA -- Regina police and EMS responded to a person who was hit by a vehicle on Lewvan on Thursday evening.

According to the Regina Police Service, a call came in at 7:47 p.m. of a person who had been hit by a vehicle, just north of the intersection of Lewvan Drive and Seventh Avenue.

When police arrived, a 45 year-old man was laying in the northbound lane of Lewvan Drive, injured. Police say a bike was found nearby.

Police had the stretch of Lewvan blocked off while the scene was cleared. The man was transported to hospital by EMS.

Police continue to investigate.