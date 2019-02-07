

CTV Regina





The Ministry and Corrections and Policing announced it will provide $330,000 in funding for new police tools and community organizations.

The funding will be split among Saskatchewan municipal police and community-based organizations, and is provided through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Program.

The government will also transfer $280,000 from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund into the Victims’ Fund.

“Government is proud to be able to provide this funding to Saskatchewan’s municipal police forces so they can use it to buy the tools they need to keep our communities safe,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a press release.

“The distribution to the Victim’s Fund will also continue to provide for important victims’ services in this province such as counselling, medical bills and the replacement of valuables.”

The police funding will be used for the Regina Police Service to purchase new equipment such as an Avatar III robot, modular cameras and rifle scopes.

The Saskatoon Police Service plans to buy a robotic search stick, a vented drug processing cabinet and an ION drug detection scanner.

Prince Albert’s police force will receive lightweight body armour and helmets, the File Hills Police Service will acquire off-road equipment and the File Hills Board of Police Commissioners will put the funds towards a youth cadet corps program.

Saskatchewan’s Civil Forfeiture Programs take any cash from an unlawful act and deposits it in the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.