

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan police handed out 224 tickets for impaired driving offences during Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s January spotlight.

According to SGI, police reported 194 criminal code charges and 30 roadside suspensions last month.

New laws introduced in December allow Canadian police to demand a breath sample from any driver they pull over. The province also has a zero-tolerance policy on drug-impaired driving.

Police also issued 640 distracted driving tickets, 383 seatbelt and car seat tickets and 5,160 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving.

February’s traffic spotlight is on seatbelts and car seats.