REGINA -- Regina police have identified the city’s fourth homicide victim as Lawrence Robert Godfrey, 45, of Vibank, Saskatchewan.

According to a news release, 25-year-old Anthony Trey Seon has been charged with second-degree murder.

Seon was arrested Sunday and will make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

On the weekend, police said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of St. John St. early Sunday morning after a report of an injured man. Godfrey was pronounced dead at the scene.