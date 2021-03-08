Advertisement
Police identify victim of weekend homicide, man charged with second-degree murder
Published Monday, March 8, 2021 12:51PM CST Last Updated Monday, March 8, 2021 4:42PM CST
REGINA -- Regina police have identified the city’s fourth homicide victim as Lawrence Robert Godfrey, 45, of Vibank, Saskatchewan.
According to a news release, 25-year-old Anthony Trey Seon has been charged with second-degree murder.
Seon was arrested Sunday and will make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.
On the weekend, police said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of St. John St. early Sunday morning after a report of an injured man. Godfrey was pronounced dead at the scene.