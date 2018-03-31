Police Investigate Death
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 10:44AM CST
Police are investigating after a person was found dead early Saturday morning.
The Regina Police Service and EMS were called to the 1800 block of 6th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person shortly after 5 a.m.
The person was found to be deceased and police are currently on scene investigating.
More updates to come.
RPS is asking anyone who has information to contact Crime Stoppers.