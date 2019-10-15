REGINA -- Police are still looking for a suspect after they say a teenage girl was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Dewdney Avenue around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a robbery. According to police, a 15-year-old girl said she was told to go into a home in the 1400 block of Queen Street by someone she knew. Once inside, the teen said she was robbed at gunpoint by a 19-year-old woman, along with an 11-year-old boy who had a machete.

Police say they went to the home on Queen Street, where the 19-year-old woman was fleeing on foot. They were unable to take her into custody.

Two other male suspects were arrested without incident, police say. They found the victim's property, and two guns, inside the home.

Police say they are still trying to find the female suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.