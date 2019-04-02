

CTV Regina





Regina police have completed an investigation which required Crisis Negotiators and Special Weapons and Tactics. The investigation took place Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Ottawa St.

According to police the investigation stemmed from a number of criminal incidents, and the goal was to locate a male suspect. Due to the violent nature of previous incidents, Crisis Negotiators, Special Weapons and Tactics and Canine units were utilized.

Police also established a safety perimeter around the home. The area of St. John St. to the west, Victoria Ave. to the north, Toronto St. to the east and 13th Ave. to the south had been blocked off as part of the investigation.

Women and children voluntarily came out of the home and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was located almost immediately.

Thomson School and the Regina General Hospital are in the immediate area, and access to these premises was secured by police. These measures have now been lifted.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.