

CTV Regina





Members from police agencies across the province came together in Regina to honour their fallen officers.

The 15th annual Saskatchewan Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial was held in front of the Legislative Building on Sunday morning.

Held across the country, the event gives officers the chance to honour the hundreds of men and women that have lost their lives in the line of duty

“It’s important to recognize police and peace officers from across the country … not just RCMP or municipal police officers, but from other law enforcement agencies within our provinces across the country,” said Curtis Zablocki, Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer.

Chief Evan Bray of the Regina Police Service said the day serves as a reminder of how dangerous the job of a police or peace officer can be.

Saskatchewan was fortunate this year, with no names from the province added to Ottawa’s national police honour roll.

“We’re thankful and appreciative of the fact that we haven’t added a name to that honour roll since 2013. That was the last tragedy that we had in this province, and of course we hope and pray all the time that we don’t have to add another name to it,” said Bray.

Other provinces were not as lucky. Six names from across Canada were added to the list this year.

But for Zablocki, honouring the sacrifices of fellow officers reminds him why he does what he does.

“It really takes you back to your roots, to why you joined and why you want to provide a service … looking to serve and protect our people across the province and across the country," he said.