Regina police have seized a variety of drugs after a search warrant was executed in South Central Regina on Saturday.

RPS executed the search and obtained substances believed to be crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. A stolen vehicle, cash, loaded guns and ammunition were also recovered.

Twenty-eight-year-old Lucas Bradwell of Vancouver, 39-year-old Ryan Wright of Calgary and 21-year-old Paige Jennings of Calgary face a number of charges including possession of meth, fentanyl, and cocaine for the purposes of trafficking.

Thirty-nine-year-old Crystal Meed of Regina is charged with possession of meth and fentanyl.

Bradwell, Wright and Jennings appeared in court on Monday, and Meed is scheduled to appear on Sept. 4.