REGINA -- Police say a man who is at a "high risk to reoffend sexually" will be living in Regina's Heritage neighbourhood.

According to police, Paul Jason Thorne, 43, will be living in a residence that will supervise and monitor his activities.

Thorne is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 170 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes and black hair. He has a criminal history of sexual offences against young girls and has a history of reoffending, police say.

He is on statutory release starting on March 20 and is scheduled to resume his long-term supervision order on June 20. He must follow strict orders including a treatment plan with his parole supervisor for sexual deviancy and substance abuse, not be in the presence of any children under 18 unless accompanied by an adult, not use intoxicants, and stay away from playgrounds, schools and other areas where children are present.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.