

CTV Regina





Police are asking the public for help locating a Regina man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Promise (Max) Chukwudum, 19, is described as black, about 5’11” tall, weighing 240 pounds with a medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light coloured sweatpants, and a dark coloured toque.

Chukwudum was last seen in the area of Marshall Crescent in Regina early Saturday morning. He hasn’t been seen since, nor has he had any contact with family or friends, which is considered to be unusual behaviour.

Uniformed police officers and members of Search and Rescue Regina are searching the Normanview neighbourhood in an effort to find Chukwudum. Residents can expect to see the searchers out and about, and in some cases in yards to see if there is any sign of a person in a shed, garage, or other structure on the property.

SARR search leaders can be identified by their orange vests with neon green on the right sleeve, and they will be able to produce credentials upon request.

Regina police are also asking residents to check their yards, outbuildings, fences and shrubbery to make sure nothing is out of place.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.