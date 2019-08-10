

CTV Regina





Regina police are asking for information from the public after a robbery late Friday that included four suspects.

At around 10:45 p.m. police were called to the 5000 block of 4th Ave. A man was walking in the area when he was approached by a vehicle with four occupants. Two occupants presented guns and demanded personal items from the victim.

The victim complied, was assaulted, and then able to run free. The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police think suspects could be known to the victim.

Anyone who has information to assist police may contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.