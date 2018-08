CTV Regina





The Moose Jaw Police Service are asking for public assistance in locating a missing person.

Forty-eight year-old Angela Bird was last seen wearing grey leggings and a black sweater. She’s described as Caucasian, 200 lbs with long brown hair, possibly wearing a ponytail.

Anyone who sees Bird or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Moose Jaw Police.