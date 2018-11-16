

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a 26-year-old man after a truck was found partially submerged in a creek near Swift Current.

The RCMP received a call about the truck around 6 a.m. Friday. According to police, a red Dodge truck was travelling southbound on Sixth Avenue Northeast when it crashed into the east guardrail and ended up in the water. The passenger side of the truck is still under water.

The RCMP says officers couldn’t locate the driver. The registered owner of the truck confirmed they weren’t driving when it ended up in the creek.

Police are currently trying to find Colton Koop, who they believe was driving the truck. The RCMP wants to confirm his wellbeing and find out how the vehicle ended up in the creek.

Anyone with information on Koop’s location or information on the collision is asked to contact police at 306-778-4870.