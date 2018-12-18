

CTV Regina





Police are asking the public to help them find a 47-year-old Regina man who hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday.

Tony Roberts was last seen in the 1100 block of Victoria Avenue East. He is described as white, 5’11”, 150 pounds, blue eyes, and a tattoo of an eagle and sunrise on his right shoulder. Police say he may or may not have a moustache.

Police do not believe Roberts is in danger, but say it is unusual for him to be out of contact with his family for so long.

Anyone with information about Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500, their local police service, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.