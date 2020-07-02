REGINA -- Regina police are searching for two suspects following a robbery at a business in the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive on Wednesday.

According to police, two men entered the business and allegedly stole merchandise. As they were leaving, it's believed one suspect bear sprayed a staff member.

The first suspect is described as a man, standing about 6’3” tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black tracksuit, a black baseball hat and a blue medical mask covering his face.

The other man is described as standing around 5’10” tall, also with a thin build, and was wearing a track suit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.