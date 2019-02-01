

CTV Regina





Drivers caught running a red light in Regina could now be facing a hefty fine.

Red light cameras are back at three major intersections in the city.

The cameras are located at the intersection of Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive, Albert Street and Parliament Avenue, and Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue. Starting Friday, registered vehicle owners will be sent a $230 ticket from Regina police if they’re photographed running a light.

Old cameras were removed from the intersections in 2016 and replaced in late 2018.

Drivers had a 60-day grace period where police only issued warnings for running red lights, but now tickets will be handed out.