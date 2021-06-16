A mobile vaccine clinic set up shop in downtown Regina Wednesday in an effort to make first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to residents.

The pop-up clinic was originally set up on Scarth Street, but high winds forced the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to move the clinic indoors.

The clinic is part of the government’s updated first dose offensive, which aims to bring the vaccine to people where they work, play and live.

Mobile clinics will be held at several locations in and around Regina over the next few days.

On Friday, the SHA will put on pop-up clinics at the Cornwall Centre and South Leisure Centre.

Saturday will feature a field-level clinic at Mosaic Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., complete with a meet and greet with Gainer and Saskatchewan Roughrider alumni. The SHA will also host a clinic at Wascana Park and a vaccinate-at-the-lake event at Regina Beach.