REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about potential COVID-19 exposures at businesses in Regina, Indian Head and Moose Jaw.

In an alert Saturday, the SHA said a person who tested positive for the virus visited three businesses in southern Saskatchewan, on September 1 and 2.

The affected dates and times are:

September 1 - 8:00-8:15 a.m.: Brewed Awakening on Prince of Wales Drive, Regina

September 1 - 12:00-12:15 p.m.: Indian Head Bakery

September 2 - 12:00 -12:15 p.m.: Lucky Motel Indian Head

In an update to a Friday alert, the SHA has added another location that was potentially exposed to COVID-19 on August 29.

August 29 - 3:00-3:30 p.m.: McDonald's Restaurant, 50 MacDonald St W, Moose Jaw.

Anyone who visited these businesses at the affected times are asked to self-isolate if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms and call HealthLine 811 to be referred for testing. Others who were at these locations are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

COVID-19 testing is available to anyone. Get referred for a test by calling HealthLine 811.