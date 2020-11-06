REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public to multiple COVID-19 exposures in Regina, Raymore and Swift Current.

In a release, the SHA said a person or persons visited the following businesses while likely infectious:

Regina

October 27-19 inclusive

High Hill Welding Services, 149 Husum Rd., Sherwood No. 159, 7 a.m. to 3:30 (each day)

October 27 and 28

LG Fitness, 1560 C McAra St., 7 to 8 a.m. (both days)

October 27

Real Canadian SuperStore, 4450 Rochdale Blvd., 5 to 6 p.m.

Sobey's, 4101 Rochdale Blvd., 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

October 28

Safeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Evolution Fitness, 358 McCarthy Blvd., 4:30 to 6 p.m.

October 29

Safeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Rd., 1:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Cobs Bread, 3959 Rochdale Blvd., 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.

October 30

ScotiaBank, 4420 Rochdale Blvd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 3939 Rochdale Blvd., 1 to 1:30 p.m.

October 31 and November 1

The K Family Kitchen, 2302 9th Ave. N, 9 am to noon (both days)

October 31

Real Canadian SuperStore, 3806 Albert Street, 10 to 11 a.m.

Ngoy Hoa Asian Foods Ltd., 1580 Albert St., 11:30 a.m. to noon

Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Dollarama, 4105 Rochdale Blvd., 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Shopper's Drug Mart, 4130 Albert Street, 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Denny's, 1800 Victoria Ave. E, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Sobey's Liquor Store, 1060 Pasqua St., 3:40 to 3:55 p.m.

The Hookah Lounge, 2115 Broad St., 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

November 1

The Hookah Lounge, 2115 Broad St., 9:15 to 10:30 p.m.

Raymore

October 31

Raymore Family Foods, 118 Main St., 1 to 1:15 p.m.

This n That Discount Store, 200 Main St., 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Swift Current

October 27

Houston's Pizza, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kabo's Lounge, 7:30 to 11 p.m.

October 28

First United Church (rummage sale), 3:30 to 4:10 p.m.

Houston's Pizza, 5 to 11 p.m.

October 29 and 30

Houston's Pizza, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The SHA is asking anyone who was at these locations during the specified times to self monitor for 14 days. If symptoms develop, self-isolate immediately and call HealthLine 811.