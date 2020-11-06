REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 87 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday, bringing the province’s total active cases over 900.

Nine confirmed cases from Tuesday were included in Friday’s count due to technical difficulties at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory.

In a release the province said eight new cases are in the far northwest zone, one is in the far northeast zone, eight are in the northwest zone, three are in the north central zone, 25 are in Saskatoon, 20 are in Regina, one is in the southwest zone, two are in the south central zone and five are in the southeast zone.

Location information is pending for three cases. Five cases with pending residence location from Nov. 4 have been assigned to the North Central zone.

Of the total 3,623 cases, 911 are active. Another 53 people recovered from the virus.

A total 33 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. Twenty-nine people are in inpatient care, including one in the far northwest, three in the northwest, eight in the north central zone, 10 in Saskatoon and seven in Regina. Another four people are in intensive care; one in the north central zone, two in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

54 active cases are from the far north area (35 far northwest, 0 far north central, 18 far northeast)

296 active cases are from the north area (62 northwest, 193 north central, 31 northeast)

294 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

165 active cases are from the Regina area

56 active cases are from the central area (three central west, 53 central east)

41 active cases are from the south area (three southwest, nine south central, 29 southeast)

On Thursday, 2,217 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY IN REGINA PUBLIC AND CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Starting Monday, students in Regina schools will be required to wear a non-medical mask in school and on buses.

This follows the provincial governments move to mandate masks in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert on Tuesday. School divisions were left out of this mandate, some had already mandatated mask use school-wide. School divisions were asked to form their own guidelines on mandatory mask use.

Both of Regina's school boards are following suit.

HOST OF WEEKEND PARTY FINED $2.8K FOR LARGE GATHERING

A 22-year-old Regina woman has been fined $2,800 for breaking the Public Health Order, after a large party over the weekend.

In a release, Regina Police said it was called to the area of 12 Ave. N. and Sturdy St. on Sunday morning, for a report of a party with around 50 attendees.

When police arrived on scene, officers saw around 30 people fleeing through the back yard and over the fence into a nearby park.

Police said the residents were advised they were in violation of the Public Health Order limiting the size of private gatherings to 15.

On Thursday morning, an RPS officer returned to the home and issued a ticket for $2,800.