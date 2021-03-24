Advertisement
Prairie Valley School Division moves classes online
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 12:00PM CST
FILE - AN empty teacher's desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom at Mcgee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
REGINA -- The Prairie Valley School Division is moving classes online until after the Spring holiday.
According to a news release, the school division will continue in person classes until Friday.
“We fully expect returning to in-person learning after the break on April 12 in all our schools,” the news release said.