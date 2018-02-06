

CTV Regina





Premier Scott Moe has announced mid-year education funding of $7.5 million for school divisions in Saskatchewan.

The province says the funding will allow schools to hire educators immediately. The investment is coming earlier than expected and will be part of a $30 million investment into education in the 2018-2019 budget.

"Over the last several months, I have heard from parents and educators that additional funding is essential to ensure that our children receive the highest quality education possible," Moe said in a news release. "This $7.5 million in immediate funding will put essential classroom supports in place before we introduce the full amount of $30 million in the 2018-19 budget."

That money will help hire 400 education professionals in Saskatchewan schools.

"Saskatchewan’s school boards greatly appreciate increased funding to support the students in our province’s education system," president of the Saskatchewan School Boards Association Shawn Davidson said in the same release. "We hope this announcement signals that the 2018-19 provincial budget will provide the restored and renewed investment that is critically needed in school division operating budgets."

"I fundamentally believe that not a wheel turns in our economy without quality education and that societies that prosper and succeed are those that invest in education," Gordon Wyant, minister of education, said. "Premier Moe and I are committed to ensuring Saskatchewan students have the supports they need to succeed and today’s announcement is just the beginning of a renewed and respectful relationship with our teachers and education partners."

The ministry of education will use its current education funding formula to provide supports for classrooms. The province says it will distribute the funding increase as quickly as possible.