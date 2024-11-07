REGINA
Regina

    • Premier Scott Moe anticipated to make cabinet announcement

    Premier Scott Moe is anticipated to announce his cabinet this morning during a ceremony at Government House in Regina.

    According to a news release from the province, the premier is scheduled to make an announcement at Government House at 11 a.m.

    The event will mark Moe's first announcement since the provincial election on Oct. 28.

    The Saskatchewan Party maintained its hold on power on election night – albeit with a much-reduced presence in the province’s two major cities.

    The Sask. Party was swept from Regina entirely and held on to one seat in Saskatoon, with the results of Saskatoon Westview still up in the air pending the final count on Nov. 9.

    The incumbents will head back to the legislature with a minimum of 34 seats — while the opposition NDP will return emboldened with at least 26 seats.

    -This is breaking news update. More details to follow…

