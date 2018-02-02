

Premier Scott Moe has called three provincial byelections in Kindersley, Melfort and Swift Current.

The byelections will replace seats left vacant by Bill Boyd, Kevin Phillips and Brad Wall.

“I want to ensure every resident of Saskatchewan is represented when the Legislature begins sitting again in March,” Moe said in a news release. “Voters in Melfort, Kindersley and Swift Current will decide who is best to represent their constituency and who is best to stand up for Saskatchewan in dealing with the federal government on issues like the carbon tax."

All three byelections will be held on March 1.