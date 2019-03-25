

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is leading the way in Canadian approval ratings in DART Insight and Communications' quarterly poll.

Moe’s rating increased by three per cent since December of 2018, bringing his approval rating to 59 per cent. It’s his highest rating since he took the reins from former Saskatchewan Party leader Brad Wall last January.

Here’s how the approval ratings break down, including any changes since ratings were last collected in December.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe 59 per cent (+3) Quebec Premier François Legault 56 per cent (-5) British Columbia Premier John Horgan 51 per cent (+5) New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs 48 per cent (+5) Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister 46 per cent (+4) Alberta Premier Rachel Notley 38 per cent (+4) Ontario Premier Doug Ford 34 per cent (-1) Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball 33 per cent (No change) Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil 24 per cent (-6)

The poll contacted 5,450 randomly selected Canadians between March 10 and 17 and is accurate within +/- 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.