It was a bittersweet day at the Saskatchewan legislature on Wednesday morning as Premier Brad Wall spent his final day in office.

Wednesday also marked his last cabinet meeting as leader of the Saskatchewan Party. Despite the occasion, the meeting was all business and cameras were only briefly allowed in the meeting room.

Wall spoke to reporters after the meeting, looking back on his time as Saskatchewan’s premier.

"There (are) 160,000 more people in the province today, there (are) 60,000 more jobs,” he said. “We have a AAA credit rating not withstanding four years of stubbornly low commodity prices. We have a different attitude in this province, it's changed. Even through difficult times, people are positive about Saskatchewan and its role in the country and the world."

Wall has also resigned as MLA for Swift Current, effective Jan. 31.

Wall’s replacement will be elected in Saskatoon on Saturday.