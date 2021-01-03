REGINA -- Priority populations in Northern Saskatchewan will begin receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The province said Sunday that priority populations in the Far North Central and Far Northwest zones will receive a quantity of the immunizations from Moderna received by the province last week.

Canada was the second country in the world after the U.S. to approve the Moderna shot, the second coronavirus vaccine to get the green light in the country’s mass immunization effort.

The Moderna product is approved for people over 18 years-old ad required two doses, 28 days apart. This round of vaccines will go to residents and sataff of long-term care homes and frontline healthcare workers at the greatest risk for contracting COVID-19.