

CTV Regina





The provincial government is adding 130 licenced daycare spaces in several Saskatchewan communities.

Funded through the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning Child Care (ELCC) Agreement, the new spaces are being created in Regina, Saskatoon, Delisle, Moose Jaw and Humboldt.

“I am proud of our government’s commitment to provide affordable child care options for families through the province,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a media release.

Thirty-two spaces are being created at the Vanscoy and District Early Learning Centre Inc. in Delisle. Director Tobi Torresan said the new spaces will make the centre the first licenced daycare in Delisle.

“A child care centre is greatly needed in this growing community, and we are happy to soon be able to provide more supports for our region’s young families,” Torresan said.

Moose Jaw’s Northwest Child Development Centre will gain 23 spaces. Elizabeth Place is adding 21 spaces in Humboldt.

Regina daycares will be allotted 33 new spaces. The Eastview Daycare will receive 30 new spaces and La Cooperative francaise centre educatif Gard’Amis will add three new spaces. Saskatoon is getting 19 new spaces at the YMCA.

The province says since the ELCC Agreement was signed in March 2018, about 1,300 new daycare spaces have been created in Saskatchewan.