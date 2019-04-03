

The province has named April 7 Green Shirt Day in honour of Humboldt Broncos’ player Logan Boulet.

Boulet was killed when the Broncos’ team bus collided with a semi-truck near Tisdale on April 6, 2018.

Boulet, who had signed his donor card, died in hospital on April 7. He donated his organs, saving six lives.

Boulet’s family said it would make the anniversary of their son’s death with the inaugural Green Shirt Day.

This year’s provincial budget announced funding for an organ donor registry.

“We are grateful the Boulet family has shared Logan’s inspiring story, sparking a national conversation about the importance of organ donation,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release. “In the 2019-20 budget, our government announced funding to launch an organ and tissue donation registry, which we hope will encourage Saskatchewan residents to register their intent to donate.”

“We encourage Saskatchewan residents to discuss their organ donation wishes with their loved ones,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Executive Director of Tertiary Programs Lori Garchinski said. “Having to consider organ donation for the first time in a hospital room can be overwhelming and stressful. Logan’s conversation ahead of time allowed an amazing gift to be provided at an extremely difficult time because his parents understood his wishes.”

Schools and workplaces are encouraged to have staff and students wear green on Monday, since Green Shirt Day will fall on a Sunday this year.