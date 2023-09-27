Province showcasing 9 Sask. film projects expected to generate $21 million

The Government of Saskatchewan is showing off the impact of the province’s newly energized film industry – claiming nine projects are expected to generate $21 million in economic impact.

Select projects including Die Alone, Guardians of the North, Alone Season 10, Treaty Road, Zarqa, Why Am I, Flat out Foods, A Cowboy Christmas and a History Minute for Mary ‘Bonnie’ Baker were featured at a private screening event at Regina’s Kramer Imax Theatre.

“Today was just a taste of what’s to come,” Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said in a news release.

“These nine shows alone are estimated to create over $21 million in positive economic impact for the province. Film is big business and we’re so proud of our local production companies’ success.”

Creative Saskatchewan invested a total of $4.5 million into the productions involved at the showcase.

An estimated 100 jobs and additional training programs have also been created to help meet the new demand.

For Kevin Dewalt of Mind’s Eye Entertainment, being able to shoot Die Alone in Saskatchewan was a great experience.

“The industry is growing and we’re fortunate to have programs that support us and film-friendly communities that welcome us with open arms,” he said in the release.

A total of 34 film productions have been funded by the province’s film and television grant program in the past two years.