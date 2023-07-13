Province to pay Brandt Ltd. $11.6M after lawsuit over halted Regina CNIB project
The provincial government will pay Brandt Ltd. $11.6 million after the company filed a lawsuit over a halted construction project dating back over a year ago.
A former proposed site in Wascana Park was to become home to a four-storey office building, with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) included as a free tenant by Brandt Ltd.
The city granted the demolition permit in March 2019 and was renewed at the developer’s request in December 2020 after the project was put on hold in the summer because of COVID-19.
The leased property in the park was left with an open excavation site since the old building was demolished in 2019.
In March of 2022, Brandt Ltd. sued the province for damages, alleging procedural and political interference, as a result of the government putting the project on hold because of public backlash of further commercial development in Wacana Park.
As well, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) allegedly implemented new requirements for the project without Brandt being properly consulted about the changes.
In a statement provided to CTV News on Thursday, the province said the lawsuit between the Government of Saskatchewan, Brandt, and the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) has been settled.
All issues related to the property have been resolved, including:
- The termination of the CNIB’s 99-year lease in Wascana Park, ensuring that no construction will be pursued there.
- The reclamation of the location in Wascana Centre back to green space
- The release from Brandt Properties of any further claims against the province and PCC
- The release from CNIB of any further claims against the province and PCC
- Discontinuance of the lawsuit
The province said they will work with CNIB to find office space within the existing government-owned property.
On Thursday, the NDP Opposition said the Sask. Party’s decision to settle the lawsuit and to sign a non-disclosure agreement is unacceptable.
“This entire mess was created because the Sask. Party took over Wascana Park and made a sweetheart deal to build an office tower with one of their largest corporate donors,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said.
“Settling for millions while signing a non-disclosure agreement falls far short of what Saskatchewan people expect when it comes to transparency and accountability.”
The NDP said a review of the project by the Provincial Auditor found that the proposal was pushed ahead even though there was inadequate public consultation.
- With files from Wayne Mantyka
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Leaders of a Hollywood's actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with the studios and streaming services broke down.
Worldwide exclusive: How to watch James Cameron’s conversation on deep sea exploration on CTV News
In a worldwide exclusive, CTV News hosts a conversation and presentation from Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron and his lifelong mentor, scientist and explorer Joe MacInnis. Here's how to watch.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Mexico frees 20 kids who worked 12 hour days selling snacks, trinkets at Playa del Carmen resort
Police in Mexico rescued 20 kids ranging in age from 1 to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, where they were forced to work 12 hours per day selling snacks and trinkets on the streets and beaches, authorities said Thursday.
Bank of Canada's record tightening campaign exposes lenders' mortgage risks
The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike on Wednesday and prospects of more increases heighten risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, struggling to make higher payments or pay even the interest portion of their home loans, investors and analysts said.
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.
Injunction sought against Winnipeg landfill blockade as Ottawa and Manitoba spar
A Manitoba judge urged the two sides in a landfill blockade to try to reach a compromise Thursday, as the federal government renewed its criticism of Premier Heather Stefanson for not supporting a search for the remains of Indigenous women.
Saskatoon
-
'The numbers were huge': Saskatoon saw massive mosquito spike in June
Summer in Saskatchewan can feel short, and with it comes the biting bugs that can make it tricky tto enjoy the outdoors.
-
Fans mixed on Saskatoon baseball team's new name
Saskatoon’s new baseball team announced its name on Thursday — and fans are divided.
-
We asked AI to come up with mascots for Saskatoon's new baseball team. It didn't go well.
Saskatoon's new baseball team recently held an online vote, offering up 10 fan-suggested names, later narrowing the list down to a vote for four finalists. With the team set to reveal its new name any day, we turned to free AI art tools to see what a mascot or a logo might look like for each franchise.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warning ends in southern Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a tornado warning for the R.M. of Hanover in Manitoba.
-
Injunction sought against Winnipeg landfill blockade as Ottawa and Manitoba spar
A Manitoba judge urged the two sides in a landfill blockade to try to reach a compromise Thursday, as the federal government renewed its criticism of Premier Heather Stefanson for not supporting a search for the remains of Indigenous women.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede volunteer creates flapjack pins to honour 100 years of pancake breakfasts
A Calgary woman is celebrating the 100th anniversary of pancake breakfasts by creating mini pancake pins and selling them for a good cause.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator fines Calgary company for building pipelines without a licence
The provincial government's regulator for the oil and gas industry has fined a Calgary company it says built pipelines without acquiring proper licences first.
-
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man charged with list of sexual offences against minors
Children as young as nine were sexually assaulted by an Edmonton man, authorities in Alberta believe.
-
Driver had medical episode before fatal crash, police confirm
A driver had a medical episode before they crashed into a light pole and died in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Parks named for Edmonton's Julie Rohr, Karen Leibovici
The city's naming committee has named two parks after local women who are known as community-minded leaders.
Toronto
-
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville has criminal history
A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last week.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
Sister of woman killed by stray bullet in 2014 calls latest Toronto bystander shooting 'senseless'
When Lana Loncar first heard about a shooting in Leslieville last week that claimed the life of a mother of two, her first thought was, 'Here we go again,' she said.
Ottawa
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Police searching for missing swimmer at Britannia Beach
The search will resume Thursday morning for a swimmer who went missing in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
Vancouver
-
Michelin adds 10 spots to its list of recommended Vancouver restaurants
Ten restaurants in Vancouver are the latest additions to the city's Michelin Guide.
-
'Every drop counts': Some B.C. water basins already at maximum drought level, officials warn
Low precipitation and historically early snowmelt have already pushed four B.C. water basins into Level 5 drought conditions, officials said Thursday while once again urging residents and businesses to do their part to conserve water.
-
Former Kamloops lawyer accused of first-degree murder released on bail
A former lawyer from Kamloops who is accused of first-degree murder has been released on bail.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as warning ends
A tornado touched down in the Montreal area as a severe storm system swept through the region Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada confirmed. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
-
Fires, storms leave hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power
Over half a million Quebecers are in the dark Thursday afternoon as forest fires and extreme weather cause blackouts across the province.
-
Workers accept agreement in principle at Montreal's Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery: labour minister
The long-standing and, at times, bitter dispute between the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery workers and management seems to have come to an end after the labour minister tweeted that an agreement in principle has been reached.
Vancouver Island
-
Another fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island claims life of 58-year-old
A 58-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle and SUV collided near Chemainus, marking the second fatal motorcycle crash on Vancouver Island in as many days.
-
Man, 41, arrested with drugs, stolen truck in View Royal
A 41-year-old man was arrested in View Royal early Thursday morning after police say he was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle with a large quantity of drugs.
-
Where is Lindsey Nicholls? Mounties issue plea in cold-case disappearance of Vancouver Island teen
Mounties in the Comox Valley are pleading for information as the community prepares to mark 30 years since a 14-year-old girl disappeared under mysterious circumstances.
Atlantic
-
'It’s validating for my clients': Lawyer for Waterville class action suit
The lawyer for a class-action lawsuit alleging historical sexual assaults at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville says the RCMP’s announcement of its investigation into the claims is “huge.”
-
Mountie says he was told to drop sexual assault case because N.S. woman was lying
An RCMP officer who investigated an alleged sexual assault says he was ordered to drop the case because his superiors thought the woman involved was lying.
-
Written in the stars: The legendary tale of Maritime ice cream favourite Moon Mist
To some, it's a heavenly trilogy of tastes, while to others it's an odd mash-up of cloyingly sweet flavours. But it's defended by many as the region's unofficial frozen treat: Moon Mist ice cream.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins city council asks homeless shelter to look into relocation options
The dispute continues in Timmins over the location of the Living Space homeless shelter as many people have complained about an increase in crime and concerns for public safety in the area.
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
Emergency crews are assessing damage and assisting residents after at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, damaging homes and properties.
-
Troubled northern Ont. songwriter loses bid to have gun licence restored
The man who was at the centre of a 29-hour armed standoff with police in West Nipissing in 2017 has failed to convince a judge to restore his gun licence.
Kitchener
-
Bride scrambles to fly guests to Las Vegas after Swoop cancels flights
A woman in Brantford, Ont. is scrambling to get flights for her guests rebooked for her wedding in Las Vegas, after Swoop Inc. cancelled flights for her and 14 others planning to attend the wedding.
-
Cambridge man charged with murder in York Region
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in York Region.
-
Roads closed north of Mitchell for serious collision
One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash just north of Mitchell.