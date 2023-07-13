Province to pay Brandt Ltd. $11.6M after lawsuit over halted Regina CNIB project

The provincial government will pay Brandt Ltd. $11.6 million after the company filed a lawsuit over a halted construction project dating back over a year ago.

A former proposed site in Wascana Park was to become home to a four-storey office building, with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) included as a free tenant by Brandt Ltd.

The city granted the demolition permit in March 2019 and was renewed at the developer’s request in December 2020 after the project was put on hold in the summer because of COVID-19.

The leased property in the park was left with an open excavation site since the old building was demolished in 2019.

In March of 2022, Brandt Ltd. sued the province for damages, alleging procedural and political interference, as a result of the government putting the project on hold because of public backlash of further commercial development in Wacana Park.

As well, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) allegedly implemented new requirements for the project without Brandt being properly consulted about the changes.

In a statement provided to CTV News on Thursday, the province said the lawsuit between the Government of Saskatchewan, Brandt, and the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) has been settled.

All issues related to the property have been resolved, including:

The termination of the CNIB’s 99-year lease in Wascana Park, ensuring that no construction will be pursued there.

The reclamation of the location in Wascana Centre back to green space

The release from Brandt Properties of any further claims against the province and PCC

The release from CNIB of any further claims against the province and PCC

Discontinuance of the lawsuit

The province said they will work with CNIB to find office space within the existing government-owned property.

On Thursday, the NDP Opposition said the Sask. Party’s decision to settle the lawsuit and to sign a non-disclosure agreement is unacceptable.

“This entire mess was created because the Sask. Party took over Wascana Park and made a sweetheart deal to build an office tower with one of their largest corporate donors,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said.

“Settling for millions while signing a non-disclosure agreement falls far short of what Saskatchewan people expect when it comes to transparency and accountability.”

The NDP said a review of the project by the Provincial Auditor found that the proposal was pushed ahead even though there was inadequate public consultation.

- With files from Wayne Mantyka