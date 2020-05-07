REGINA -- Holding a provincial election amid the COVID-19 pandemic is feasible based on the current state of the virus in the province, Saskatchewan health officials said at a press conference Thursday.

Since Saskatchewan’s first COVID-19 case on March 12, Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said most people have been able to keep themselves safe while shopping or doing other tasks in public.

Voting in an election would come with similar guidelines.

“It is possible,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab. “Especially in a situation where most of Saskatchewan at present maintains to safely engage in activities.”

He also noted that whenever the election is called, other safety provisions could be applied across the province, or just in specific parts.

The province would revaluate the situation if there was a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the future.

Speaking Wednesday, Premier Scott Moe says the province should still be prepared to head to the polls in the fall.

“We are preparing for an election on Oct. 26 in Saskatchewan,” he said.

The premier said the chief electoral officer will be working to make sure the election can run safely.

He highlighted physical distancing guidelines for residents and businesses and said those same principles will be used for the upcoming provincial election.