The provincial government has launched a new pilot program in Saskatchewan middle schools, using robots to help teach students.

The “RoboYou” program launched at Cowessess Community Education Centre on Tuesday and is set to last for the next five months.

“It was awesome,” said student Forrest Pelletier. “I couldn’t even understand it.”

Pelletier may not understand how the robots work just yet. But, he soon will.

“It’s our hopes with programs like this that we can increase the amount of people looking at the technology sector as a career path,” said Steven Bonk, minister responsible for innovation.

Ly Pham, the creator of the program, said it was designed to give First Nations students their first taste of STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“(I) figured that maybe targeting a younger group and really peaking their interest, to think about a possible career in STEM, is kind of where this came from,” he said. “Robotics are fun, it’s hands on.”

Cowessess Community Education Centre and Chief Kahkewistahaw Community School were both selected for the pilot program.

“If we can find any methods and programs to engage them in science and math, then we’re all for it,” said Jonathan Kaiswatun, principal of Cowessess Community Education Centre.

The program is offered to students from Grade 5 to Grade 9. It’s giving students the chance to do everything from building robots to programming them. In June, the two schools plan to hold a friendly competition called the RobOlympics.

The students will start work on the robots in February. If the program is a success, it could open the door for expansion to remote and rural First Nations communities across the province.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Cole Davenport