Public inquest into death of man in Moose Jaw police custody set for April

    A public inquest into the death of a man in Moose Jaw Police custody is set for mid-April.

    Jeremy Sabourin, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Moose Jaw Police Service on Oct. 7, 2021. Lifesaving attempts by EMS were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead, according to a news release from the province.

    The inquest into his death will be held from April 15 to 19 at the Heritage Inn Hotel and Convention Centre.

    Inquests are held so the circumstances surrounding an in custody death can be investigated to prevent similar deaths.

