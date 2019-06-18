Theresa McQoid owns Hanger and Rack, a consignment store in the Queen City. It’s one of many stores of its kind gaining local popularity.

"We get to see all of the great pieces that people have had in their closets and have worn and now are willing to let them go and make somebody else’s wardrobe fabulous," said Theresa McQuoid, Owner, Hanger & Rack Curated Consignment

McQuoid opened her store in March and carries every size from zero to plus.

"If you consign and shop consign, you are extending not only your buying dollars but you are extending the life of that item," she said.

McQuoid said a big part of why she opened this store is because she wanted to do something positive for the environment.

According to Waste Reduction Week in Canada, the average person throws away around 81.5 pounds of textiles each year. The organization said one cotton shirt takes 2,650 liters of water to produce.

"The Louis Vuitton or Chanel will fly off the shelf within twenty four hours,” said Rayelle Klassen, Co-Founder of Loom and Magpie. “I think our record is about five minutes within posting that something has sold."

Loom and Magpie is a consignment store for luxury and designer brands. The store posts items on their website and social media and has customers from across the country.

Klassen said she understands some people have certain opinions about shopping consignment but said if you like an article of clothing you should buy it.

"Forget the stigma,” she said. “Get what you want, and get quality items for a better price. You don’t need to brag about how much you're spending on something. Just get what you want."

Loom and Magpie has partnerships with the YWCA, Regina Immigrant Women's Center and Regina Transition House to donate any clothes that aren't selling in store.

"Give them some good brands give them the experience to uplift them and build their own confidence as well," said Klassen.