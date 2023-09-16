Raiders edge Pats in pre-season play

Tye Spencer scored twice in the third period for the Regina Pats but it wasn’t enough as the Regina Pats fell 4-3 to the Prince Albert Raiders Friday night in the team’s pre-season finale.

Ryder Ritchie opened the scoring just 1:44 into the contest to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Justice Christensen added two more before the opening frame was complete to extend Prince Albert’s lead to three.

The Pats’ offence finally got rolling when veteran Zach Stringer scored his first of the pre-season at the 15:41 mark of period two.

Forward Tye Spencer scored a pair of goals in the span of 91 seconds to close out the second and tie the game at three. Braxton Whitehead notched three assists for the Pats in the loss.

Ritchie scored the game winner 37 seconds remaining when he fired a shot under the glove of Pats goaltender Ewan Huet on a feed from Christensen.

Pats rookie goalie Huet stopped 34 of 38 shots he faced on the night.

The Pats lost all four of their pre-season games this season.

Regina’s regular season begins on Sept. 22 in Brandon when they take on the Wheat Kings.