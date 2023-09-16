Raiders edge Pats in pre-season play

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Threat to Donald Trump grows from within his own Republican ranks

As Donald Trump claims the justice system is being weaponized against him, political analyst Eric Ham says it's not the government or liberals seeking to take down the accused insurrectionist. But it's conservatives and one-time republican supporters taking direct aim at the ex-president.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News