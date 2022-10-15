Rally in Regina shows support for imprisoned journalist

A rally supporting Australian journalist Julian Assange was held in Regina on Saturday.

Supporters chanted their simple call, “Release Julian Assange.”

“We should all be cheering him on as a hero,” supporter Florence Stratton said.

The small rally was half way around the world from where the founder of WikiLeaks currently sits in prison in the United Kingdom.

Assange is currently waiting to appeal a decision by the British government to extradite him to the United States.

Assange is charged with 17 counts of espionage and one count of computer misuse for leaking classified U.S government documents in 2010.

Supporters in Regina said his imprisonment and potential extradition is a war against the freedom of the press.

“If wars can be started by lies, peace can be started by truth,” said Stratton quoting Assange.

“We need the truth so we can get to peace.”

The rally was part of a world-wide collaboration of supporters calling for Assange to be freed.